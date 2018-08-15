Beyond Blue Gets 47 Minute Gameplay Video - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

E-Line Media has released a 47 minute long gameplay video of the upcoming underwater exploration and adventure game, Beyond Blue.

View it below:





Beyond Blue will launch for Windows PC and consoles in early 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles