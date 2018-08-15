2D Metroidvania Game Touhou Luna Nights Announced for PC - News

Publishers Vaka and Playism and developer Team Ladybug have announced a 2D Metroidvania game, Touhou Luna Nights, for Windows PC. It will launch via Steam Early Access on August 20 for $11.99.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is a noverview of the game:

ouhou Luna Nights is a 2D metroidvania style game, developed by Team Ladybug, known for their titles KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Revival of Beldia and Shin Megami Tensei: Synchronicity Prologue. Absolutely enchanted by the free-flowing, beautiful 2D worlds of the Touhou Project series, Team Ladybug took on the task of developing this title.

Story

“Now… my world will begin…”

The vampire from the Scarlet Devil Mansion ,”Remilia Scarlet,” suddenly sends her maid, “Sakuya Izayoi” to a parallel universe similar to Gensokyo.

A strange world, with strange youkai.

What is Remilia up to……?

Using her power to control time, Sakuya races through this parallel universe to find the truth behind this elaborate “game”, and to “perfectly” play along with Lady Remilia’s time-killing hobby…

Characters:

Sakuya Izayoi – Head maid of the Scarlet Devil Mansion, with the power to control time. She is sent off to a mysterious “space”, which resembles Gensokyo but is somehow slightly off, by her mistress, Remilia Scarlet.

– Head maid of the Scarlet Devil Mansion, with the power to control time. She is sent off to a mysterious “space”, which resembles Gensokyo but is somehow slightly off, by her mistress, Remilia Scarlet. Remilia Scarlet – Vampire mistress of both Scarlet Devil Mansion and Sakuya. Having sent Sakuya to a “magic space” of her own creation, she seems to be plotting something…

– Vampire mistress of both Scarlet Devil Mansion and Sakuya. Having sent Sakuya to a “magic space” of her own creation, she seems to be plotting something… Nitori Kawashiro – An artisan Kappa with a deep love of machines. She helps Sakuya in various ways after being sent to the parallel universe. (But not for free.)

– An artisan Kappa with a deep love of machines. She helps Sakuya in various ways after being sent to the parallel universe. (But not for free.) Hieda no Akyuu – Hieda no Akyuu is pretty much synonymous with “records” in Gensokyo. She advises Sakuya to keep records even within the magic space – but the recording “method” is like nothing she’s ever seen before.

Key Features:

Brilliant pixel graphics fleshing out the beautiful world of the Touhou series.

Metroidvania-style map gimmicks taking advantage of the character’s game-systemized ability to stop time and other powers.

The 2D game adaptation of the Touhou Project’s “grazing” feature adds a thrill to closing in on enemies

