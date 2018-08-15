Roguelike Action Game Metallic Child Announced for Switch, PS4, PC, Smartphones - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 342 Views
Developer Studio HG has announced roguelike action game, Metallic Child, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Steam, and smartphones. It will launch in early 2019.
View the announcement trailer below:
What is with this cascade of rouge like, lites and metroid vania mashups being released and many more ports coming from steam. It seems like the indie selection on consoles will be nothing but metroid vania rouge likes before too long. This is flooding of the market will hurt many a good developer the next few years and loads of good games will be sent to die. ...still, at least dead cells is a great positive.
Oooohhhhh! This reminds me of Custom Robo! And you play as a cute girl! Definitely keeping my eyes on this!
