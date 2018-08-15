Little Dragons Cafe Gets Release Date in Europe - News

/ 262 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Rising Star Games announced Little Dragons Cafe will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 21 in Europe.

Mark your calendars ðŸ“… #LittleDragonsCafe comes to Europe on 21 September 2018!



Available for #PS4 and #NintendoSwitch - you'll gather the finest ingredients and manage a team of quirky staff to create the hottest place for fine dining ðŸ½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/vzjzCEYZuV — RSG Team (@RisingStarGames) August 15, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

The story opens with a twin brother and sister learning to cook and manage a small cafe under their mother’s tutelage. All was peaceful and routine until one morning when the twins discover that their mother has fallen into a deep sleep and won’t wake up. Suddenly, a strange old man appears to inform them that they must raise a dragon in order to save her. Working together with three quirky cafe employees, the two siblings must figure out how to a wrangle a dragon and manage the family business while finding a way to save their mother.

Key Features:

Embrace your parental instincts and raise your very own dragon! Through wise decisions, proper nutrition, and empathetic nurturing, show the world the true potential of your dragon companion!

and raise your very own dragon! Through wise decisions, proper nutrition, and empathetic nurturing, show the world the true potential of your dragon companion! Learn new recipes and master the art of cooking while running your very own cafe. Explore the world, discover new ingredients, and expand your menu (and your Restaurant.).

while running your very own cafe. Explore the world, discover new ingredients, and expand your menu (and your Restaurant.). Grow your own . The tastiest dishes use the freshest ingredients, and the best way to insure that is to grow your own produce.

. The tastiest dishes use the freshest ingredients, and the best way to insure that is to grow your own produce. Serve the people. Feeding is nurturing, so you not only cook for your neighbors, but also help them with their problems to increase your popularity and the general happiness of everyone around you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles