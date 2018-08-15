RPG Vestaria Saga Headed West on Steam in 2019 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment announced the strategy RPG, Vestaria Saga, is getting a release in North America and Europe on Windows PC via Steam in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Vestaria Saga tells the story of international conflict between a powerful empire, and a small coastal kingdom. When an imperial ship is set ablaze near the port of Meleda, it sparks a cascade of events that thrusts young warrior Zadrian into a war for the soul and future of his kingdom. On the run from a vicious imperial force and short on allies, Zade and his small band of knights must make difficult decisions to ensure that Meleda’s princess, and the very future of its lineage, remain intact.

However, not everything is as it seems, and forces in the dark corners of the continent conspire. The stage is set, and the pieces have begun to move.

Gameplay:

Vestaria Saga is a classically styled Strategy RPG, where positioning, movement, and even weaponry, are paramount to success. Move your heavily armed units around a classic styled grid-based map and engage pirates, rebels, monsters, imperial soldiers, and anyone else that stands in your way.

Key Features:

An enthralling campaign of espionage, international intrigue, and war written by veterans of the genre.

Classically Styled Strategy RPG gameplay on a grid-based map.

Two finely tuned difficulty modes to accommodate both strategy veterans and newcomers.

A full English script translated from the original Japanese by the best in the business.

Full support for both USB controllers and keyboard & mouse.

