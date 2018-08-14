Tomb Raider: Legend and Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft has added two to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

The two games are Tomb Raider: Legend and Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary.

Tomb Raider: Legend and Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today (and both are currently on sale) https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/d3RTJMgOiM — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) August 14, 2018

Some other recently added games include Prince of Persia, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Jade Empire.

