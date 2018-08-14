2 New Xbox Controller Comings This Fall - Phantom Black and Grey/Blue - News

Microsoft has announced two new Xbox Wireless Controllers - Phantam Black Special Edition and Grey/Blue.

The Phantom Black Special Edition controller will launch worldwide at retailers on September 11 for $69.99. The Grey/Blue controller will launch at retailers in the US and Canada on September 25 and the rest of the world on October 9 for $64.99.

Two new Xbox controller options are now available for pre-order - check out the Phantom Black Special Edition and the Grey/Blue https://t.co/UNahsRIZeF pic.twitter.com/NgKZBgIrIB — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) August 14, 2018

Here is an overview of the controllers:

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Black Special Edition will be the envy of your friends. It was inspired by the idea of catching a glimpse inside. This controller is about mystery meeting luxury to reveal the technology within the controller. From top to bottom, this controller fades from a high-tech translucent matte black to a stunning metallic champagne gold. Black buttons, triggers, thumbsticks, and bumpers are accented with a champagne gold D-pad. On the back, textured grips will help you stay on-target when games get intense.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Grey/Blue features a sleek, dark grey design. Grey monochrome ABXY, menu, and navigation buttons reinforce the modern minimalist design. For a pop of color, there are eye-catching blue accents at the base of the thumbsticks and on the back of the controller.



