Making of Concrete Genie, Days Gone, Dreams, and Ghost of Tsushima Videos Released - News

/ 386 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony has released four new Making of videos for upcoming PlayStation 4 titles. The four games are Concrete Genie by PixelOpus, Days Gone by SIE Bend Studio, Dreams by Media Molecule, and Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch Productions.

View the Making of videos below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles