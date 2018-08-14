The Bug Butcher Lands on the Switch This Summer - News

/ 336 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

2Awesome Studio announced The Bug Butcher will launch on the Nintendo Switch in summer 2018. It is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Bug Butcher is an action-packed 2D side scrolling shoot em up game where peril comes from above. So in a nutshell, pest control with machine guns in space. The core mechanics hold old ties from the classic arcade shooter “Super Pang” where you shoot vertically, but with modern day twists. You are Harry, a brash and tenacious exterminator who has a knack for decimating bugs.

Harry’s current assignment takes him to the infested futuristic research facility on planet Zoit. The surviving and dwindling number of scientists employed him for his slaughtering skills. Harry’s mission: survive until the decontamination of the building is complete, hoard coins like his life depended on it, and protect the scientists at all costs. Watch out for the spiders they have a particular fondness for rubber encased science/scientist. After landing, you will move from room to room through the facility blasting rockets, lasers, and wielding the power of lighting upwards at anything not human.

Ravenous swarms and ferocious waves of bugs of every size will attempt to kill you, but luckily there will be weapon and health pick-ups to aid Harry on his quest. Fierce reflexes are mandatory for survival, but Harry’s brutal power-ups will let the guts fly and make the larva cry! If you love games with humor, perfect platforming, grotesquely cute art, nightmarish bosses, and real personality then The Bug Butcher will suit your fancy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles