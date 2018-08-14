Hi-Rez Splits Into 3 Separate Studios - News

Hi-Rez Studios announced it has split its development team into three different studios. The three studios are called Titan Forge Games, Evil Mojo Games and Heroic Leap Games.

Titan Forge Games is working on Smite, Evil Mojo Games is working on Paladins and Heroic Leap Games is working on Realm Royale.

"The establishment of Titan Forge, Heroic Leap and Evil Mojo as standalone studios enables each of our development teams to fulfill their maximum potential and stay hyper focused on serving their individual player communities," said Chris Larson who will now oversee the three studios.

"We view game operation as a marathon, not a sprint. Our games are built to provide near constant updates over many years. By giving each major game its own dedicated studio and identity, we empower them to control their own destiny and focus exclusively on their player communities, while still having access to our leading shared publishing services."





Hi-Rez Studios president and head of publishing Stew Chisam added, "Our new Hi-Rez Publishing Group is designed as a service organization, whose sole mission is to enable each of our partner studios to reach their full potential and best serve their respective gamer communities.

"By structuring ourselves in this manner, we allow the organization to scale to multiple games more easily, while ensuring our existing game communities receive a better, more focused service than ever before."

Thanks GamesIndustry.

