Microsoft and Nintendo Originally Didn't Want Yakuza, Now They Do

Executive Toshihiro Nagoshi in an interview with Edge magazine (via ResetEra) revealed that Microsoft and Nintendo originally didn't want Yakuza, however, with the success of the series both of them now want the games on their platforms.

"I've never said this before, but while we released this game with Sony, I'd done presentations about it to Microsoft and Nintendo," said Nagoshi. "Back then they said 'No we don't want it.' Now they say, 'We want it!' They didn't understand the reason why I created it."

Nagoshi added, "It became difficult for Japanese companies to compete with western games of high quality and big budgets (…) if we wanted to do, it would have to be sports, or military, or fantasy (…)and it would need to release worldwide. (…) since everyone was thinking the same things, everyone was making similar games (laughs).

"But I thought it wasn’t right to follow that direction. So, first, I abandoned the idea of selling worldwide. Next, I decided I wouldn’t mind if female players didn’t like the game; then that no children were allowed. When I decided all that, the only target left was the japanese male.

"My bosses took some convincing. I did a presentation twice, and didn’t get approval. (…)

Sega was struggling for cash and was very close to bankruptcy, so it merged with Sammy. As soon as it happened, I went to see the new owner and presented the game to him, looking for his approval.





"Professionally, this was highly irregular and quite wrong. But I knew if the owner said “yes”, it would be good for the entire company. (…) I got his approval, but our CEO was really mad about it (laughs). He said it was unfair."

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 will launch in North America and Europe on August 28 for the PlayStation 4.

