Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts for 7th Straight Week - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has remained at the top of the UK charts for the seventh straight week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 11.

Madden NFL 19 debuted in fifth, Overcooked! 2 debuted in eighth and We Happy Few debuted in 10th.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy LEGO The Incredibles Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Madden NFL 19 Call of Duty: WWII God of War Overcooked! 2 Super Mario Odyssey We Happy Few

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

