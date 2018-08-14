Black Desert Remastered Trailer Showcases Improved Graphics, Launches Next Week - News

Developer Pearl Abyss has released a new trailer of Black Desert Remastered. It features improved graphics and music for Black Desert Online.

Black Desert Remastered will go live on Windows PC in North America and Europe on August 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

