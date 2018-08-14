Puzzle Platformer HackyZack Gets Switch Release Date

You are Zack. Juggle balls, bounce off walls and avoid fatal falls as you try to make it through more than 100 levels of precision puzzle-platforming. Collect stickers along the way to unlock optional time-trial challenge levels as well as extra playable characters (who are also extra cute!).
Key Features:
- Precision-platforming puzzle-stunt game
- Multiple ways to conquer 100+ levels across 6 challenging worlds
- Keepy-up with a variety of balls, including extra-bouncy and slo-mo
- Master movement and aiming: Bouncing! Ricochets! Wall jumps! Much more!
- Local two-player mode: Take on HackyZack with a friend, exclusive to Nintendo Switch (supports split Joy-Con play)
- Goal Mode: guide the ball to the exit to complete the stage
- Target Mode: use the ball to smash all diamonds on a stage as quickly as possible
- Collect stickers to unlock Target Mode levels and additional playable characters
- Relaxing, stress-alleviating soundtrack by Vincent Rubinetti
