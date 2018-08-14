Puzzle Platformer HackyZack Gets Switch Release Date - News

/ 85 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Publisher Digerati and developers Spaceboy Games and Kittehface Software announced the puzzle platformer, HackyZack, will launch on the Nintendo Switch on August 24.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

You are Zack. Juggle balls, bounce off walls and avoid fatal falls as you try to make it through more than 100 levels of precision puzzle-platforming. Collect stickers along the way to unlock optional time-trial challenge levels as well as extra playable characters (who are also extra cute!). Key Features: Precision-platforming puzzle-stunt game

Multiple ways to conquer 100+ levels across 6 challenging worlds

Keepy-up with a variety of balls, including extra-bouncy and slo-mo

Master movement and aiming: Bouncing! Ricochets! Wall jumps! Much more!

Local two-player mode: Take on HackyZack with a friend, exclusive to Nintendo Switch (supports split Joy-Con play)

Goal Mode: guide the ball to the exit to complete the stage

Target Mode: use the ball to smash all diamonds on a stage as quickly as possible

Collect stickers to unlock Target Mode levels and additional playable characters

Relaxing, stress-alleviating soundtrack by Vincent Rubinetti

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles