Adventure Game Spirit of the North Announced for PS4

Infuse Studio has announced third-person adventure game, Spirit of the North, "coming first to PlayStation 4."

View the debut trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Spirit of the North is a single-player, third-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. The game is unique in that it purposefully has no dialog or narrative. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization. Play as an ordinary red fox who’s story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red stained skies you’ll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin.

Key Features:

Awaken: Begin a quiet journey of discovery and companionship and awaken the slumbering Spirit of the North.

Begin a quiet journey of discovery and companionship and awaken the slumbering Spirit of the North. Journey: With the help of your new companion, shed light on the ruins of the past and overcome obstacles.

With the help of your new companion, shed light on the ruins of the past and overcome obstacles. Discover: Traverse tundra, glaciers, and mountain sides as you follow a foreboding scarlet trail that paints the sky.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

