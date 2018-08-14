Action RPG Outward Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Nine Dots Studio have announced open-world action RPG, Outward, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in early 2019.

In Outward, you play an adventurer, traveler, and explorer. Most importantly, you are vulnerable, equipped with as much power as your adversaries. Survive through wild, brutal lands teeming with enemies, obstacles, and fantasy creatures, using combat and magic to overcome both the harsh environment and the rivals in your way.

Outward is an open-world RPG playable alone or with friends, either online or in split-screen co-op. Start from humble beginnings and build your way up until you become a hardened wanderer. Traverse incredible landscapes rich with diversity and life, progressing your skills with each dynamic quest.

