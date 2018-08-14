Focus Home Interactive Reveals Gamescom 2018 Lineup - News

Focus Home Interactive has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Gamescom 2018, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.





t the Focus Home Interactive Business Booth (Hall 4.1, Booth C-029G), journalists will have the opportunity to explore some of the most hotly-anticipated games through exclusive presentations, interviews and hands-on sessions:

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (Tindalos Interactive): Journalists can enjoy hands-on gameplay with Tindalos’ epic take on glorious, large-scale space battles set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

(Tindalos Interactive): Journalists can enjoy hands-on gameplay with Tindalos’ epic take on glorious, large-scale space battles set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Call of Cthulhu (Cyanide Studio): With the release planned for the end of October, journalists will be free to investigate on Darkwater Island for the first time with 90 minutes of hands-on gameplay.

(Cyanide Studio): With the release planned for the end of October, journalists will be free to investigate on Darkwater Island for the first time with 90 minutes of hands-on gameplay. Fear The Wolves (Vostok Games): Exclusive developer interviews on what’s planned for this intense battle royale FPS title, created by S.T.A.L.K.E.R. veterans.

(Vostok Games): Exclusive developer interviews on what’s planned for this intense battle royale FPS title, created by S.T.A.L.K.E.R. veterans. Space Hulk: Tactics (Cyanide Studio): The board game adaption set in Warhammer 40,000 universe will be playable for journalists eager to engage in bloody, tactical battles in gigantic Space Hulk!

(Cyanide Studio): The board game adaption set in Warhammer 40,000 universe will be playable for journalists eager to engage in bloody, tactical battles in gigantic Space Hulk! The Surge 2 (Deck13): Deck 13 will unveil more gameplay with a 20-minute developer walkthrough showcasing the sequel’s tightened mechanics, expanded environments and brutal combat.

Players will also have the opportunity to get their hands on two of this year’s biggest releases:

Farming Simulator 19 (Giants Software) Hall 8.1, Booth B-021: Players will be free to harvest their way through this latest entry – including access to some of the hotly anticipated John Deere vehicles! Play for the first time at the “Farming Simulator” booth!

(Giants Software) Hall 8.1, Booth B-021: Players will be free to harvest their way through this latest entry – including access to some of the hotly anticipated John Deere vehicles! Play for the first time at the “Farming Simulator” booth! Insurgency: Sandstorm (New World Interactive) Hall 9, Deep Silver Booth B011-C011: up to 16 players can fight and experience modern combat in the hardcore FPS sequel to Insurgency!

