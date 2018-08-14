Dark Souls Remastered Gets Switch Release Date - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer From Software announced Dark Souls Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 19.





Here is an overview of the game:

With the unique portable capabilities of the Nintendo Switch, players will be able to experience Dark Souls’ groundbreaking action-RPG gameplay that has inspired millions of players around the world anywhere at any time. Explore deserted castles, dark forests, decrepit towns, and many other haunting areas filled with fearsome beasts small and large. Throughout their adventures across Lordran players will build their character by strategically adapting to daunting foes while amassing a large collection of weapons, armor, magic and sorceries to wield for a truly unique playstyle.

Specifications"

Original Switch Version Resolution 720p TV mode: 1080p

Portable mode: 720p Frame Rate 30 fps 30 fps Online Players 1 to 4 1 to 6 Online System P2P Specific game server DLC Separated Included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

