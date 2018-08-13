Gran Turismo Sport Video Features Nissan GT Sport Motul Team RJN - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new video of Gran Turismo Sport that features the Nissan GT Sport Motul Team RJN.

View it below:

"Go behind the racing with Nissan GT Sport Motul Team RJN, as we follow the teams competing in the Blancpain Endurance Series. The drivers explore how they use GT Sport to prepare for their on-track racing at the series opener at Monza Circuit."

Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in October 2017.

