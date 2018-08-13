Marvel's Spider-Man Gets Gameplay Launch Trailer - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games have released the gameplay launch trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man.

Here is an overview of the game:

A new and authentic Spider-Man adventure

Marvel and Insomniac Games have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man story. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met before, or seen in a movie. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of nine million New Yorkers rests upon his shoulders.

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting expert. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Experience an original story

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original, action-packed tale. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is your playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

