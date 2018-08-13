The Crew 2 Sells an Estimated 282,710 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The open world racing game from publisher Ubisoft and developer Ivory Tower - The Crew 2 - sold 282,710 units first week at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 30, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 207,236 units sold (73%), compared to 75,474 units sold on the Xbox One (27%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 126,103 units sold (45%), compared to 93,753 units sold in the US (33%) and 17,570 units sold in Japan (6%) . Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 21,761 units in the UK, 22,353 units in Germany, and 23,651 units in France.

The Crew 2 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 29, 2018.

