Protoform Launches for the Switch in 2019 - News

/ 307 Views

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Circle Entertainment announced Protoform will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.





"[Protoform] a game that’ll deliver a clean aesthetic, with gameplay that’ll focus upon exploration and puzzle-solving within a large world."

