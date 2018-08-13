Twin Mirror Gameplay Reveal Footage to be Released on August 21 - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dontnod Entertainment announced it will release the first gameplay footage of Twin Mirror on August 21. That is the first day of Gamescom 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:

Twin Mirror will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles