Bethesda Clarifies Statement on Releasing Future Games on Steam

Bethesda’s Pete Hines speaking with IGN at QuakeCon 2018 clarified that Fallout 76 not coming to Steam doesn't mean the publisher will never release a game on the service again.

"We did not announce 'all future Bethesda games will not be on Steam,'" Hines explained. "That is not what we said. We said 'this game will be available exclusively on Bethesda.net.'"





Hines was asked if Doom Eternal would be skipping Steam as well and he said that the team wasn't sure yet.

"We haven’t decided on anything else, this is specific to Fallout 76 given the kind of game it is -- it’s an online, ongoing game,” he continued. "[Doom Eternal] may or may not, but it hasn’t been decided on anything else yet."

Hines added that he isn't sure if Fallout 76 would get a Steam release in the future.





"Is it possible? I guess, but I honestly couldn’t give you any guarantee one way or the other on whether it will or won’t."

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

