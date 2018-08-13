Onrush Gets Ranked Mode and Summer Slam Trailer - News

/ 317 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Codemasters announced ranked mode is available now in Onrush on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A pre-season for the next two weeks will allow players to try play the ranked mode and unlock new celebrations, new epic character outfits, new epic vehicle shells, new epic liveries, XP bonuses, and new Tombstones.

View the Summer Slam trailer below:

"Ranked Mode is something the community has been asking for since day one, and we can’t wait for people to start battling it out to see who the best in the world is, In Ranked Mode, your rank will go up or down depending on how well you perform in-game," said Kris Pope, Lead Designer at Codemasters. "Winning as a team is, of course, the aim of the game, but individual achievements, such as the MVP award; will also help your ranking.

"Each season will feature eight challenge cards, with a new card being unlocked every week, each of these cards has three rewards that a player can earn by winning matches. Each win will earn the player 100 points towards each card. However, a player can increase the points they earn towards each card by unlocking seasonal win bonuses."

Onrush launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles