Banner of the Maid Gets ChinaJoy 2018 Trailer - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

CE-Asia has released a new trailer for the upcoming strategy RPG, Banner of the Maid.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Banner of the Maid is a tactical role-playing game based on the famous French Revolution, with a twist of fictional fantasy elements. You will be playing as Pauline Bonaparte, a newly-graduated girl from military academy, who is always dreaming of earning herself a position in the upper class. In a journey of visiting her brother Napoleon Bonaparte, Pauline was accidentally dragged into a revolutionary storm in France.

Banner of the Maid will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles