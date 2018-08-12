New PlayStation Releases This Week - The Walking Dead: The Final Season - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Death’s Gambit, PS4 — Digital

Detective Gallo, PS4 — Digital

Dog Gone Golfing, PS4 — Digital

Domino Craft VR, PS VR — Digital

Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2, PS4 — Digital

Hero Defense, PS4 — Digital

Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders, PS4 — Digital

Phantom Doctrine, PS4 — Digital

State of Mind, PS4 — Digital

Super Night Riders, PS4 — Digital

TerraTech, PS4 — Digital

Treadnauts, PS4 — Digital

Vroom Kaboom, PS4 — Digital

Wailing Heights, PS4 — Digital

The Walking Dead: The Final Season, PS4 — Digital

