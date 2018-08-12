Forza Horizon 4 Video Features the Drift Car Pack - News

Microsoft and Playground Games have a released a new video for Forza Horizon 4 that features the Drift Car Pack. If you pre-order the game digitally you will get the pack for free in Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7.

Forza Horizon 4 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC on October 2.



