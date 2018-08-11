NS, PS4 and XOne vs Wii, PS3 and X360 - VGChartz Gap Charts – June 2018 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Gap change in latest month: 102,209 – 8th Generation

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,714,248 – 8th Generation

Total Lead: 7,703,455 – 8th Generation

7th Generation Total Combined Console Sales: 41,987,080

8th Generation Total Combined Console Sales: 49,690,535

The aligned sales 8th generation has been able to stay ahead of the aligned sales of the 7th generation when you use the Nintendo Switch, instead of the Wii U. In the last month the 8th generation has grown its lead by 102,209 units. However, in the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the 8th generation its lead by 2.71 million units.

The 7th generation of consoles in its first 16 months sold 41.99 million units, while the 8th generation of consoles sold 49.69 million units. The 8th gen currently leads by 7.70 million units.

The 7th generation of consoles sold a combined 274.35 million units during their lifetime, while the 8th generation has sold 137.89 million units through March 2018.

