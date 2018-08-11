Action Puzzle Game Obake na Fune to Takaramono Announced for Switch - News

posted 14 hours ago

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer KaeruPanda have announced the action puzzle game, Obake na Fune to Takaramono, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this fall.

View the announcement trailer below (1:01:07 to 1:02:03):





Obake na Fune to Takaramono will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2018 from September 19 to 23.

