Action Adventure Game Transiruby Announced for Switch - News

/ 475 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Developer Skipmore has announced action adventure game, Transiruby. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below (55:45 to 57:07):





Transiruby will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2018 from September 19 to 23.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles