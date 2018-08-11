Let It Die Headed to Steam This Fall - News

/ 449 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced the free-to-play action game, Let It Die, will launch on Windows PC via Steam this fall.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:



Fight your way to the top in this chaotic and pulp survival action taking free-to-play to a whole new level. Begin your journey in your underwear and survive by any means necessary while taking advice from Uncle Death, a skateboarding reaper. Pry weapons and armor from the cold dead grasp of your fallen foes or craft even better gear. Eat mushrooms, frogs, and other odd creatures to keep your strength up or activate special abilities. Strategize when it’s best to fight or sneak away to fight another day. You may lose your belongings upon death, but death doesn’t always have to be the end…

Welcome to the Tower of Barbs:

In the year 2026 AD, a large tectonic disturbance caused mass destruction around the world.

In the midst of the destruction, South Western Tokyo split off into the ocean where the seismic activity caused a large spire to rise out of the ocean piercing the island creating a tower-like structure deemed holy by some.

Rumor has it that a sacred treasure awaits at the top of the Tower of Barbs for those that survive the climb. Many dangers and mysteries remain hidden from the eyes of mankind and await those courageous enough to dare approach the tower.

Key Features:

Hack and Slash with Roguelike-Elements – Survival is the name of the game within the brutal Tower of Barbs. Strengthen your Fighters and master their weapon wielding skills by hacking and slashing your way through the tenacious enemies and other players that stand in your way. Beware though, when killed in battle, your Fighter will lose everything you’ve accumulated since last visiting your base. Although, some may argue that dying is more of a choice than a lifestyle.

– Survival is the name of the game within the brutal Tower of Barbs. Strengthen your Fighters and master their weapon wielding skills by hacking and slashing your way through the tenacious enemies and other players that stand in your way. Beware though, when killed in battle, your Fighter will lose everything you’ve accumulated since last visiting your base. Although, some may argue that dying is more of a choice than a lifestyle. Loot and Craft – Pick up and equip a variety of weapons and armor from the corpses of your enemies to make their strength yours. Craft your own equipment to gain the upper hand in battle! With a wide variety of equipment combinations, get creative in how you teach others what fear really looks like!

– Pick up and equip a variety of weapons and armor from the corpses of your enemies to make their strength yours. Craft your own equipment to gain the upper hand in battle! With a wide variety of equipment combinations, get creative in how you teach others what fear really looks like! Eat to Survive – Eat various mushrooms, frogs, and other creatures to stave off death. Creatures replenish HP while mushrooms may provide temporary stat boosts or other interesting effects! However, not all things should be eaten, so be on alert what you put in your mouth.

– Eat various mushrooms, frogs, and other creatures to stave off death. Creatures replenish HP while mushrooms may provide temporary stat boosts or other interesting effects! However, not all things should be eaten, so be on alert what you put in your mouth. Life After Death – Fighters that die will be reanimated in other player’s games equipped with the same armor and weapons they were wielding at the moment of their untimely death. However, other player’s reanimated Fighters will not go down easily without a fight. Defeat other player’s Fighters to obtain some of their gear and other valuable resources!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles