Picontier Lands on Steam This Winter

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developers Skipmore and Kan-Kikuchi announced, Picontier, will launch on Windows PC via Steam this winter.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Picontier: A Slow Living Miniscape RPG

Picontier is a pixel art slow living miniscape RPG which allows you to enjoy a slow living on the island.

Spend your time farming, crafts, mining and fishing, or if you’re the adventurous sort, take a journey to the dungeons to fight off monsters! How you spend your time is all up to you.

Follow a charming story by communicating with the strange beings on the island.

Main Features:

Designed by indie label Skipmore, known for their reputation for high quality pixel art and sound design, and their Fairune and Drancia series titles.

The game will be available in English and Japanese.

