Rage and Doom Now on Xbox Game Pass

Bethesda Softworks and id Software announced at QuakeCon 2018 Rage and Doom have been added to the Xbox Game Pass lineup.

I didn't want to interrupt Free Code Friday with this exciting news, but DOOM and Rage have been added to the Xbox Game Pass library https://t.co/N0T83Rz23R pic.twitter.com/HuIfzusIc1 — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) August 10, 2018

Here is the list of titles also coming to the service this month:

Hitman Season 1

Ruiner

Ryse: Son of Rome

Dead Rising 2

Dandara

The Escapists: The Walking Dead

Kinect Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

