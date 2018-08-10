Rage 2 Gets Eden Assault Extended Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks, id Software and Avalanche Studios at QuakeCon 2018 released the Eden Assault extended gameplay trailer for Rage 2.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the video:

The QuakeCon 2018 Keynote brought us a delight of new RAGE 2 footage. It’s got everything. A big, beautiful, seamless open world. Explosions. Vehicle combat. Explosions. Sick powers. Explosions. In addition to providing an extended look at the world of RAGE 2 (have we mentioned explosions yet?), the QuakeCon footage also showed off the game’s massive and monstrous convoys for the first time.

Rage 2 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in spring 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles