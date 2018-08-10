Super Crush KO Announced for Switch, PC - News

Developer Vertex Pop has announced stylish brawler-shooter, Super Crush KO, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Crush KO is a fast-paced brawler / shoot-em-up hybrid set in a vibrant, near-future city. Take control of the neon-wearing, robot-stomping, stylish-as-heck hero we all need and save humanity from an AI apocalypse!

Punch your way through waves of bots, launch them into the air and blast them out of the sky, all chained together in massive, awesome combos.

Key Features:

Lightning-fast gameplay that seamlessly blends shoot-em-up action and intense beat-em-up combat.

Take on wave after wave of varied enemies with a deep combat system, designed with easy-to-execute combos and enemy juggling in mind.

Explore a beautiful, colorful world inspired by futuristic urban cityscapes and pastel skylines.

Online leaderboards and ranking systems will keep you coming back to S-Rank dozens of levels.

