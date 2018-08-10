Kero Blaster Gets Switch Release Date - News

Publisher Playism and developer Studio Pixel announced Kero Blaster will launch on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 23 for $9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

You play a bipedal frog employed by the mysterious start-up company “Cat & Frog Inc.”. Fend off enemies seeking to stop you and overcome the challenging landscape as you head toward your destination.

When you start the game, you’ll likely be surprised by your skimpy amount of life and your crappy weapon. And when the frog runs out of life, he “enters the hospital” and has to restart from the beginning of the stage. But you can keep collecting and saving up money to go “shopping” to increase your life and carefully select powered-up weapons to take down enemies you couldn’t defeat before. The further you get, the stronger you can feel yourself becoming – and it feels good.

The characters appearing in between stages are the game’s other charm point. You’ll meet your coworker, who is a cat (for some reason), your president (also a cat), and an office lady of indeterminate species. They work like us, slog through overtime like us, complain, get chewed out, and even comfort each other, just like us.

Experience the unique and intricately detailed world of Kero Blaster!

Key Features:

Stunning pixel graphics.

A challenging game play with different difficulty settings.

An unlockable “Zangyou mode”.

Challenging mechanics and traps.

Boss Rush mode.

Fantastic bosses at the end of every stage.

