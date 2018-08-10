Switch vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – June 2018 Update - Sales

/ 673 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. 3DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 298,208 – Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 291,817 - Switch

Total Lead: 1,400,972 – Switch

Switch Total Sales: 18,352,209

3DS Total Sales: 16,951,237

June 2018 is the 16th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 298,208 units when compared to the 3DS during the same timeframe and by 291,817 units in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 1.40 million units.

The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 18.35 million units, while the 3DS sold 16.95 million units during the same timeframe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles