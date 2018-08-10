Switch vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – June 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 673 Views
Switch Vs. 3DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 298,208 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 291,817 - Switch
Total Lead: 1,400,972 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 18,352,209
3DS Total Sales: 16,951,237
June 2018 is the 16th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 298,208 units when compared to the 3DS during the same timeframe and by 291,817 units in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 1.40 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 18.35 million units, while the 3DS sold 16.95 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Wow, they are pretty much on one level. And considering Switch is much more expensive than 3DS was 7 years ago (after price cut), Switch is doing a pretty good job.
We are past the price-cut and the first holidays, and Switch has the stronger momentum in the second year. As Switch not even fully tapped the handheld-market, I think it is safe to say that Switch probably will outsell the 3DS lifetime.
Switch will outsell 3DS easily. I just wonder if it will break 100 million like Nintendo wants. My prediction is still 80 - 85 million before the Switch successor launches.
Yeah, my concern is how Nintendo handles the transition as PS5 and Scarlett drop. Can go either way, depending on what tricks Nintendo has up their sleeves.
