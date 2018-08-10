Point and Click Adventure Game Detective Gallo Out Next Week on Switch, PS4 - News

Publisher Adventure Productions and developer Footprints Games announced the point and click adventure game, Detective Gallo, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 14 in North America and August 15 in Europe, and for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on August 17.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Detective Gallo is a point&click comic-noir adventure that is entirely hand-illustrated and hand-animated, and whose protagonist is a feathered and grumpy private eye struggling with a very tricky case, bizarre characters, and puzzles that will put his insight and patience to the test.

Key Features:



A non-violent adventure, inspired to the classical Disney cartoons and the best point&click adventure game of the past!

Play as Gallo, a… rooster noir detective, and investigate on a multiple plant murder!

Meet lots of incredible characters, all hand-animated, frame-by-frame

Dozens and dozens of logical puzzles and quests!

Listen to over 50 minutes of original pure jazz-noir soundtrack!

Fully dubbed in English and Italian, with multilanguage support!

