TerraTech Out Now for Xbox One, PC, Next Week on PS4 - News

Developer Payload Studios has released TerraTech on the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 14.

Here is an overview of the game:

TerraTech is an open-world, sandbox adventure game, where you design and build your own creations through a mix of crafting, combat and discovery. Explore a hostile alien landscape, or design with creative freedom. The choice is yours.

Start your career as an Intergalactic miner on a randomly generated infinite world in search of profit and glory in Campaign, sit back and build to your hearts content in Creative mode or pit your Techs against the clock and dare to run the Gauntlet Challenge. There are many game modes available in TerraTech to stretch your Tech building imagination to the limits!

