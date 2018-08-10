Adventure Racing Game Defunct Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Soedesco announced it will released the adventure racing game, Defunct, on the Nintendo Switch on September 13.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Defunct is an indie adventure game by Freshly Squeezed with a focus on flow, speed and gravity. Play as a broken robot who falls out of a giant cargo ship onto a post-human Earth, inhabited by robots. Use gravity as your ally in your race back to safety. Reach the ship before it’s too late! Use your Gravitize engine to manipulate gravity in order to boost yourself downhill and release when going uphill. In this way, Defunct offers a satisfying combo of speed and jumps.

Key Features:

Experience high speed gameplay using gravity as your ally

Dash through lots of different climates, biomes and challenges

Unlock many skins to customize your character

Perform special unlockable tricks

Compete to be the fastest in the world with time trial mode, which offers 5 extra levels

