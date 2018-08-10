Border Break Tops 300,000 Players in 1 Week on PS4 - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

SEGA announced the PlayStation 4 version of Border Break has surpassed 300,000 players in one week in Japan. The figure includes downloads from the free version and sales from the paid version.

Border Break released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 2.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles