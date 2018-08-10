Atelier Rorona DX, Atelier Totori DX, and Atelier Meruru DX Trailer Released - News

Koei Tecmo has released the first trailer for Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX, Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX, and Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX.

View it below:

Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX, Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX, and Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX will launch for the for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 20 for 4,800 yen each.

