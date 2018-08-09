Nintendo Switch Online Service Launches in Second Half of September

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 632 Views

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Online will launch in the second half of September.

The Nintendo Switch Online membership includes:

  • Online play in compatible games, including Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and more.
  • Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online – A selection of classic NES games with newly added online play.
  • Save Data Cloud Backup – Save your game data online for easy access. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one.

jason1637
jason1637 (3 hours ago)

And the Switch still doesn't have a messaging system, party system, Web browser, proper party chat, video capture.

Jranation
Jranation (3 hours ago)

Theres already video capture

jason1637
jason1637 (2 hours ago)

I know you can take screenshots and short clips in Mario Kart but iirc video capture isnt a systemwide feature.

Jranation
Jranation (2 hours ago)

Yeah its not compatible to all games. Used it in BOTW, Splatoon and arms.

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (2 hours ago)

Another fee to pay. I can't believe Nintendo succumbed to this... Sigh.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

$ can be very convincing. I'm making Microsoft pay for this service come September.

Jranation
Jranation (3 hours ago)

Luckily it is only under $30 AUD for a year

routsounmanman
routsounmanman (1 hour ago)

Gosh Nintendo, you're so far behind the times, sometimes.

JWeinCom
JWeinCom (3 hours ago)

Can anyone think of any NES games that would really benefit from online play? I guess some of the sports ones, but not that many others. N64 and Gamecube games with online play would be amazing...

Signalstar
Signalstar (3 hours ago)

Will be kind of funny when they flip the switch and a bunch of people suddenly realize the online content they have been enjoying for free is suddenly behind a pay wall.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (3 hours ago)

Yeah, haha, funny!!!

