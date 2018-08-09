Nintendo Switch Online Service Launches in Second Half of September - News

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Online will launch in the second half of September.

The Nintendo Switch Online membership includes:

Online play in compatible games, including Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and more.

Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online – A selection of classic NES games with newly added online play.

Save Data Cloud Backup – Save your game data online for easy access. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one.

