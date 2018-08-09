Nintendo Switch Online Service Launches in Second Half of September - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 632 Views
Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Online will launch in the second half of September.
The Nintendo Switch Online membership includes:
- Online play in compatible games, including Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and more.
- Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online – A selection of classic NES games with newly added online play.
- Save Data Cloud Backup – Save your game data online for easy access. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
And the Switch still doesn't have a messaging system, party system, Web browser, proper party chat, video capture.
Another fee to pay. I can't believe Nintendo succumbed to this... Sigh.
$ can be very convincing. I'm making Microsoft pay for this service come September.
- 0
Luckily it is only under $30 AUD for a year
Gosh Nintendo, you're so far behind the times, sometimes.
Can anyone think of any NES games that would really benefit from online play? I guess some of the sports ones, but not that many others. N64 and Gamecube games with online play would be amazing...
Will be kind of funny when they flip the switch and a bunch of people suddenly realize the online content they have been enjoying for free is suddenly behind a pay wall.
Yeah, haha, funny!!!
- 0
6 Comments