Sony: PS4 Sales Top 81.2 Million Units Worldwide - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 81.2 million units as of July 22, 2018. That would put sales in 2018 at 7.6 million units.

The announcement was made when Sony revealed more than 525.3 million PlayStation systems have been sold worldwide.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the continued support from our fans and business partners, who have all contributed to PlayStation’s rich history. Without our passionate community, we would not have been able to surpass this remarkable milestone of 500 million units." said John Kodera, SIE President and CEO.

"PlayStation 4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition has been created to represent our appreciation to our loyal fans. We will continue to make PlayStation the best place to play for all, as does our continued commitment to expanding our library of great games and variety of network services."

