Cuphead Tops 3 Million Units Sold - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead has sold more than three million units across all platforms.

To celebrate the milestone, the game has been discounted by 20 percent on the Xbox One and Steam for the next two days.

The Delicious Last Course DLC will launch in 2019.

Cuphead is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

