PlayStation Systems Top 525.3 Million Units Sold Worldwide, 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced - News

/ 902 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced more than 525.3 million PlayStation systems have been sold worldwide.

To celebrate the milestone, Sony will release a 500 Million Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro for $499.99. There will be a limited 50,000 units shipped worldwide.

View a video of the console below:





Here is an overview of the 500 Million Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro:

As translucent colors are always a fan-favorite, this is a great opportunity to bring this color to the PlayStation 4 Pro system as a ‘thank you’ to our fans. To celebrate this exceptional milestone, we are announcing today a global release of the 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro, featuring a translucent dark blue console shell and matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, PlayStation Camera, Vertical Stand and mono headset. This PS4 Pro also comes with a massive 2TB hard drive for you to store tons of games, apps, videos, screenshots and more. It will be available for $499.99 USD (MSRP) / $639.99 CAD (MSRP), and will be limited to 50,000 units worldwide.

In addition, each system will have a commemorative copper plate on its front, with its limited edition serial number etched on. And, for the very lucky few who can get them, we have a few ‘extra special’ hardware units with serial numbers that commemorate important events in the history of PlayStation. Keep your eyes peeled for these ‘extra special’ serial numbers like 09995 (U.S. Launch Date of the original PlayStation – September 9th, 1995), 01115 (U.S. launch date of PS4 – November 15, 2013) and 01013 (U.S. launch date of PS VR – October 13, 2016).

The 500 Million Limited Edition DualShock 4 will also be available as a standalone for $64.99 USD (MSRP) / $74.99 CAD (MSRP). What’s more, a 500 Million Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset featuring the same dark blue translucent design with copper detailing, will be available separately at $99.99 USD (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP).

The limited edition PS4 Pro will be available on retailer websites starting August 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles