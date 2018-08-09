CrossCode Gets PC Release Date - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 287 Views
Publisher Deck1 Interactive3 and developer Radical Fish Games announced the 2D action RPG, CrossCode, will leave Steam Early Access and launch on September 20.
The full version will feature:
- The complete main story with at least twice the amount of cutscenes
- Awesome and dramatic plot moments
- A complete new area + dungeon + several extensions in existing areas
- Rhombus Square – the largest city of the game
- New party members
- Over nine new enemy types + more variations
- Over 13 new boss fight and other major battles
- About 12 new quests
- Several menu improvements and QoL additions
- A complete German translation
- Countless other small improvements/changes
- Also hopefully less buggy than previous major releases
- Other features that we still hope to finish but are not 100 percent certain yet:
- Steam Achievements
- Steam Trading Cards
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments