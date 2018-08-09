Mega Man 11 Demo Launches on September 4 - News

The Xbox Games Store reveals a demo for Mega Man 11 will launch on September 4.

The demo will allow players to "take on all kinds of enemies and traps in the Block Man stage" and "use the new Double Gear system to slow down time or power up your shots and take down that boss."

Mega Man 11 will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 2.

Thanks TrueAchievements.

