Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Gets Western Release Date

Publisher Atlus announced Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America and Europe on December 4.

View trailers of the two games below:





Here is a list of key features for the two games:

Memorable Soundtrack – Return to the worlds of Persona 3 and Persona 5 and relive cherished memories with the games’ most memorable songs by Shoji Meguro, composed by Ryota Kozuka, as well as all-new remixes by ATOLS, Lotus Juice, ☆Taku Takahashi (m-flo / block.fm), Jazztronik, and more! Unlock a total of 25 fan-favorite tracks in each game.

– Return to the worlds of Persona 3 and Persona 5 and relive cherished memories with the games’ most memorable songs by Shoji Meguro, composed by Ryota Kozuka, as well as all-new remixes by ATOLS, Lotus Juice, ☆Taku Takahashi (m-flo / block.fm), Jazztronik, and more! Unlock a total of 25 fan-favorite tracks in each game. Dancing! – Choose from several difficulty levels and dance alongside the members of SEES and the legendary Phantom Thieves in a customizable rhythm game experience. Characters can tear up the dance floor with a partner by performing well during a song and entering “Fever” mode; try out some of your favorite character combinations!

– Choose from several difficulty levels and dance alongside the members of SEES and the legendary Phantom Thieves in a customizable rhythm game experience. Characters can tear up the dance floor with a partner by performing well during a song and entering “Fever” mode; try out some of your favorite character combinations! English and Japanese Voiceovers – Choose to listen to your favorite characters’ voices in either English or Japanese with dual audio options! English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles are also available.

– Choose to listen to your favorite characters’ voices in either English or Japanese with dual audio options! English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles are also available. Social – In “Social,” players can connect with their favorite characters and deepen their social bonds through conversations and mini-events. Fulfill character-specific conditions to unlock special events and unlock new items.

– In “Social,” players can connect with their favorite characters and deepen their social bonds through conversations and mini-events. Fulfill character-specific conditions to unlock special events and unlock new items. Collect Costumes – Collect and equip a variety of costumes and accessories to create an even flashier dance experience.

